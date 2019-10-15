Your car can take you anywhere you want to go, but at some point it requires you to refill its tank with the fuel it needs to function. While this step is inevitable, there are plenty of ways to get the most out of your fuel before it’s time to head to the gas station. Here are some helpful tips for improving your gas mileage and using your vehicle to its fullest potential.

Use the Right Motor Oil

When looking for the right products for your vehicle, it’s important to remember that not all of them will help your car perform at its best. This is especially true for motor oil, which must include your specific car model and trim in order to work effectively. For optimal results and better gas mileage, be sure to use a high pressure oil pump rebuild kit that is catered to your specific vehicle.

Slow Down

While it may be tempting to speed towards a light that’s about to turn red, this is not the wisest approach. Not only is pressing down on the pedal dangerous, but it also severely compromises your mileage. Higher speeds force your car to work against a greater drag, which ultimately causes the vehicle to burn fuel at a faster rate. Try to maintain a safe speed to get more mileage.

Inflate Your Tires Properly

If you’re not inflating your tires to the correct air pressure, you can be harming your gas mileage without realizing it. Low tire pressure boosts your tires’ rolling resistance, which can eventually cause your fuel to run out more quickly. You can easily avoid this situation by inflating your tires properly before you begin driving.

By sticking to the right strategies, you can improve your gas mileage over time. Not only does this allow you to save money, but it also helps you care for your vehicle like a professional.