Making a Budget and Sticking to It

Without a budget, it is impossible to have a financial plan. It could be that the plan is to simply pay off bills. Or a person could be planning to be able to afford their dream vacation. Whatever the future plan is, making a budget now is the key to success. A successful budget is one that is realistic. A budget that is designed so that a person can make $1 million in one week is not realistic for most people.

The first step in making a budget is determining how much money needs to be made. There’s a lot of ways a person can do this. For example, they can look at their checkbook, if they’re still using one, or they can consult with their bank. A lot of the expenses that people have are consistent in that they happen every week or every month. These are easy to budget for. Problems arise when people forget to include things in their budget that occur once a year or once every six months, such as taxes or insurance.

Just forgetting one bill is enough to throw an entire budget off. A good rule of thumb is to add on an additional 15 percent to the budget. So if the budget for the month was $1,500, adding another $225 on will serve as a good cushion. Even if that additional $225 is not needed to cover bills during the month, it can be put into savings. Over the course of a year, a person can save almost three grand.

Next, a person needs to look at their income when deciding how they are going to stay afloat. It’s good to look at their regular salary as well as any additional income is going to come in through the year. Things like alimony and child support should be taken into consideration.

Next comes setting goals. This is where it can be hard to be realistic. It’s unlikely that one will be able to pay off their credit card debt in one month. However, with determination and a desire to spend less money than is coming in, a person can make this a reality.

At times, unforeseen occurrences may require a person to learn about cash loans for car titles as a way to get quick money to cover any unforeseen occurrences. This money that is loaned should to be included in future budgets with the goal of repaying the loan as quickly as possible to minimize interest payments.