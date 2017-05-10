How to Protect a VIN Sticker in Hot Environments

When the temperature rises in an automobile, the intense heat can affect the adhesive solution that keeps a VIN sticker in place. During extreme weather conditions, other problems can occur, as high temperatures can make a VIN sticker brittle and dull. In order to prevent adhesive problems and issues that can change the paper’s structural design, certain steps must be followed after parking a car in a location that has an increased temperature.

Park in a Shaded Spot

Direct light can dramatically boost the temperature in an automobile because the insulation that’s found within the frame intensifies air currents. Shade is the solution to this problem, and you can find it by parking underneath thick branches and in underground facilities. If this isn’t an option, try to park in a spot that’s doesn’t get direct heat. In this situation, heat will still build up in the car, but the temperature won’t harm the VIN sticker. However, because glass windows insulate heat very efficiently, you may want to let most of the hot air escape before stepping into the cabin.

Use Accessories

Neighborhoods with a large population may not have enough shaded parking spaces for frequent drivers. During limited parking situations, the best way to block heat is by using a proper accessory, such as a heat shield or a sun shade. Because all cars are designed differently, you might have to spend some extra cash for a custom product that will fit snugly. A snug fit is important because solar rays will seep through if a product isn’t positioned properly.

Strategically Operate the Air Conditioner

Hot air that lingers in a cabin can gradually damage the solution that keeps a VIN sticker firmly in place. This is why you should always run the air conditioner shortly after starting the engine. The unit should be set on the setting that produces fresh air for a few minutes. Then, once the temperature in the cabin is ideal, use the circulation setting so that the air will be distributed properly.

By following these steps, you can protect your VIN sticker and other items in the cabin. If a replacement sticker is needed for other reasons, you can obtain them by working with a company that specializes in VIN stickers.