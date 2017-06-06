Choosing the Right Headlight Bulb for Replacement

A simple truth in life is that all headlight bulbs will burn out. It happens all the time but mostly in the middle of the night when nobody is ready to deal with a burnt-out headlight. Headlights are so important for driving that no car can go without them, or even one, not working. Not only do they help in driving through the night, through storms, but they also enhance the look of a car. When it comes time to replace auto headlight bulbs, there can be many factors involved in the decision.

Choosing the Best and Brightest

There are a few things to consider when replacing headlights. Does a person want to stick with the same make and style of bulbs already in their car or is it time for a change. Stepping up the game on headlight bulbs means going brighter and whiter. It means choosing a bulb for its longevity and performance, deciding the look of the High Intensity Discharge color temperature, and, the biggest factor, paying more for higher performance bulbs.

The first thing to understand about headlight bulbs is not all bulbs are created equal and not all vehicles require the same headlights. Some vehicles require six bulbs instead of four. Others only need two. Then, there is the factor of headlight assembly where one brand/model works well in one car, but performs badly in a complete different model. It is important to do a little research before rushing out and replacing bulbs.

Warmth and Wattage

After all the fancy bulbs have been looked at and price comparisons have been done, it is time to get down to the nitty-gritty of what makes good headlight bulbs. A decent color temperature and plenty of watts are what to look for in a bulb. The color temperature on a headlight is measured in the Kelvin Scale and any bulb rated between 5000k and 6000k is a good balance for lighting. The simple thing to understand about watts is the more watts equals the more light. A decent color temperature and a high watt bulb will always be a winner over tinting and looks.