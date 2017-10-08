Nobody likes to move. This is a fact. However, most of us have to move at some point in our lives. Because moving is an inevitable task, it behooves us to find ways to make it as bearable as possible. In fact, there are three ways that you can reduce the amount of stress that generally comes along with the moving process.

Get a Running Start

That’s right. Start as early as you can. If you use this tip, you can take your time with the packing. You could even pack a few boxes a day and still be ready when it comes time to move. This tactic saves you from the cliff notes version of moving, where you have to do everything at once and you’re pressed for time. If your move is simple and you don’t need anything like an automated car parking garage, everything should flow fairly easily.

Make Important Things A priority

If you’re using a moving company or shipping your car, get things set up as soon as possible. These are not the types of things to leave for the last minute. Do these things early. You will have peace of mind. If you leave important details as the last minute task, expect problems. It’s more likely for things to go wrong when you are rushing.

Minimize

Use only the items you need and pack everything else. You may have to whittle your use of many things down to the basics. However, it’s well worth it to get things packed and out of the way. You will be able to relax the last few weeks leading up to the move if you are consistent and do a little at a time.

Save yourself from the stress and headache of moving by starting early. Manage all the important details first, and get them out of the way. If you’re using movers or shipping a car, this needs to be set up well in advance. Pack seasonal items first. It’s also helpful to use only what you need. This will allow you to get most things packed away and ready for the move. No one likes to move but it must be done. If you start early and do a little bit at a time you avoid a lot of the stress and headache that comes with moving.