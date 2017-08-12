A Disability Van Can Increase Mobility

A conversion van is a full-sized van that has been later outfitted by third-party businesses to include rearranging the seats and spaces, adding luxuries for road and camping trips, or making structural modifications that will enable a person in a wheelchair or otherwise handicapped to use the van.

A certified service staff can custom fit a disability or handicap van with the ergonomic and adaptive equipment that meets specific needs and requirements. That includes such necessary features as a raised roof or a dropped or lowered floor to allow head clearance, a platform lift/mechanical platform added to the passenger side doors or rear doors to allow entering and exiting the van, and a choice from a full stock of accessories.

Lowering the floor maintains the factory roof line and body profile while providing ample headroom and space for interior maneuvering. Raising the roof means the factory floor stays at the manufactured height and the roof is raised to allow for substantial interior space and headroom.

For a handicapped driver, there are sophisticated electronic driving systems including electronic acceleration and braking, interior and exterior switches for power door and lift operation, power side door openers, specialized handicap seats, high-tech hand or electronic controls, left foot gas pedals, brake pedal guards, pedal extensions, steering knobs, and more that will enable continued independent driving. A customized system can be designed to accommodate a variety of disabilities and open up a world of possibilities.

Wheelchair van conversions are accomplished in accordance with strict safety standards by a team of mechanics and engineers who are master craftsmen.

